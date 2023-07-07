No charges will be filed in altercation with Britney Spears, Victor Wembanyama, Las Vegas police say

ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards en Beverly Hills y foto del 6 d julio del 2023 de la primera selección del Draft Victor Wembanyama en conferencia de prensa. (AP Fotos by Chris Pizzello, izquierda, and Eric Gay, Archivo)(Chris Pizzello/Eric Gay | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — No charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player’s security team, Las Vegas police said Friday.

Spears said she was struck by a security guard as she tried to approach Wembanyama near a restaurant in a casino complex on Wednesday night. Wembanyama said a person — he later was told it was Spears — grabbed him from behind.

Spears filed a police report, alleging battery. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department said its investigation is over and “no charges will be filed against the person involved.”

The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe is retrofitting the Garan building, which will house textile production...
Tunica-Biloxi Tribe to build manufacturing site with help of federal grant

