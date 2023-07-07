Pineville PD: Man sought for questioning on theft

(Pineville Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the man pictured above.

PPD said he is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft.

Contact PPD at 318-449-5652 if you have any information on this person’s identity. You can also message PPD on Facebook. All tips are appreciated and will remain anonymous.

*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

