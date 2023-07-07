Running & Jumping to the Junior Olympics: Kamryn De’De’ will compete for the second time

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At just eight years old, Kamryn De’De’ is on her way to competing in the Junior Olympics for the second time.

“We call her a unicorn, they only come once in a lifetime,” said Kamryn’s track coach, David Williams.

“Whenever I was seven last year, I felt pretty nervous, but this year I got better at it and started training more,” said Kamryn. “I felt I was getting faster.”

De’De’ has only been running track and doing the long jump for two years, and she is ranked #1 in Louisiana in the 100 and 200-meter races and #2 in the long jump.

What could top that? She is ranked fourth in the country in the long jump.

“I try to instill in them that you can do anything and have belief, faith and believe in God that your talent will take you anywhere. If you just do it right and train hard, it will show,” said Kamryn’s dad, Kerry De’De’.

“She has won gold in pretty much every track meet,” said Kamryn’s mom, Kristl De’De’. “100-meter, 200-meter and we can’t forget to say she was nine-tenths of a second from breaking the record. It hadn’t been broken in 15 years.”

When hard work pays off, Kamryn shows it off.

De’De’ will be starting third grade this upcoming school year, and her coach said her talent and skill level exceed the kids who are at the high school level.

“Every week, she is running against the top talent,” said Williams. “Even though we are in Louisiana, she sees some big dogs. She will see some monsters when we get to this meet, but I am not really worried about Kam. Kam is a bulldog with a smile.”

The work never stops for Kamryn, and in just a few weeks, she is determined to reach one goal, becoming a national champion.

