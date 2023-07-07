Two 18-wheelers involved in crash in West Baton Rouge Parish

Crash involving two 18-wheelers
Crash involving two 18-wheelers(West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Crews responded to the scene of a crash involving two 18-wheelers on the morning of Friday, July 7.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Highway 190 West at Gremillion Road.

Authorities said the right lane of the roadway is blocked, while the left lane remains open for drivers.

Deputies said no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

