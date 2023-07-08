Athletics at Atlanta High School erased school’s closure

WINNFIELD, La. (KALB) - A former Atlanta High School student-athlete expressed her feelings after her former school was closed down for good earlier this week.

Former Bulldog Princis Goff was a star on the basketball court, averaging 36 points, 17 rebounds and five assists.

The family ties run deep for the Goff family because her dad and uncle won a championship with the Bulldogs basketball team.

Goff said when the school closed, it hurt because the history that was there is now gone.

“The whole Atlanta basketball and what it represented is gone,” said Goff. “My dad and my uncle went here. I started here way back in kindergarten and graduated from here, so I’m hurt by the final ruling. So many bonds here, and I really loved being at school.

