Clean Harbors Colfax must end open burning, open detonation with permit renewal

COLFAX, La. (KALB) - Clean Harbors Colfax’s permit renewal has been granted through the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ). However, the renewal of the hazardous waste disposal facility comes with major changes to operations.

Beginning June 29, when LDEQ press secretary Greg Langley said the final permit was hand-delivered to Clean Harbors Colfax, the facility only has 180 days to continue its operations of open burning and open detonation. OD/OB practices must permanently end by Dec. 26, 2023.

With the final permit, Clean Harbors Colfax can now begin construction and operation of a Contained Burn Chamber System (CBCS), which only allows for the treatment of certain hazardous wastes, like air bag initiators, ammunition and amatol. The decision to only allow for CBC stems from the availability of what LDEQ said is alternative technology for Clean Harbors Colfax’s waste disposal operations, and “continued operation of the OB/OD unit for any extended period at the site is not warranted.”

CBCS will undergo several daily inspections, and the facility must also conduct air and groundwater monitoring.

The decision to renew the permit comes despite public outcry, where the population closest to Clean Harbors Colfax is predominantly Black. Residents have complained of negative health impacts, including cancer and skin abrasions, and exposure to harmful pollutants.

Residents had requested the permit not be renewed.

However, LDEQ determined the social and economic benefits of the facility in Grant Parish outweighed any potential environmental impacts.

“The local and state economy will continue to benefit from the operation of the Colfax facility, which provides personal income for the facility’s permanent and contract employees; generates property and other tax revenues for grant parish, and the state of Louisiana, and the federal government; and necessitates the purchase of goods and services from other businesses,” wrote LDEQ in its conclusion of the agency’s reasoning behind granting the permit renewal. “These benefits are major, significant, and tangible, and outweigh the environmental impacts of the facility.”

See the full permit renewal process below:

