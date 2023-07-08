Lucky gambler turns $40 wager into $10 million jackpot

A Las Vegas gambler hit a $10 million jackpot on Friday while playing a Megabucks slot machine.
A Las Vegas gambler hit a $10 million jackpot on Friday while playing a Megabucks slot machine.(Boyd Gaming via KVVU)
By Michael Bell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas man became an instant millionaire on Friday thanks to playing a Megabucks slot machine.

KVVU reports the man identified as Jesus C. turned a $40 wager into a $10 million jackpot while gambling at Boyd Gaming’s Cannery hotel-casino.

According to Boyd Gaming, this was the first time the slot player visited its Cannery property.

Jesus C. was handed a check in the amount of $10.4 million on the casino floor.

He said he plans to buy his mother a house with his winnings.

Officials said the largest Megabucks jackpot was hit in 2003 in the amount of $39 million.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Marie Taylor
Louisiana State Police investigating case of in-custody death in Rapides Parish
Pineville PD: Man sought for questioning on theft
RPSO: 45 suspects arrested in multijurisdictional roundup operation
Elijah Frank
APD asking for help in finding missing teen
The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe is retrofitting the Garan building, which will house textile production...
Tunica-Biloxi Tribe to build manufacturing site with help of federal grant

Latest News

This combination photo shows Wynter Cole Smith.
Federal prosecutors accuse Michigan man of strangling missing 2-year-old
It is the only open burn / open detonation facility in the country.
Clean Harbors Colfax must end open burning, open detonation with permit renewal
Clean Harbors Colfax must end open burning, open detonation with permit renewal
Athletics at Atlanta erased after the high school closed down
Athletics at Atlanta High School erased school’s closure