Which LSU prospect could be the Pittsburgh Pirates’ #1 pick in the MLB Draft?

By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - LSU’s 2023 national championship team is sure to produce plenty of major league talent.

The Tigers are expected to produce the top two picks in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Many baseball insiders believe that Crews will be the number one overall pick, but after multiple shifts by Perfect Game, the Pittsburgh Pirates could be selecting Paul Skenes as their number one pick.

If the Pirates decide to steer the ship away from Dylan Crews or Max Clark, an outfield from Franklin High School, then the Washington Nationals will have their options.

KALB caught up with Ethan Smith, the host of the Locked On Pirates podcast, and Anthony DiNardo, the host of the North Shore Nine podcast, to get their take on who the Pirates should consider taking as their number one pick as the MLB Draft is just a few days away.

