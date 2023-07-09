Cenla athletes fundraise for trip to Junior Olympics in Iowa

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, July 7, drivers on Jackson Street in Alexandria may have seen some young athletes fundraising for their trip to the Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa.

51 local athletes from the All Cenla Elite Track and Field qualified for the competition. It is a major accomplishment that came from hard work and dedication, but the opportunity comes with a price tag.

“I am proud there are so many because that’s 51 kids that are not out getting in trouble, getting into bad things, they are out working and hustling,” said Clarencia Dupar-Davis, the mother of track star Amari Dupar. “We are fundraising and doing all we can to support them in their adventures.”

Many athletes on the team have goals of earning a scholarship and even a professional career in the future. The Junior Olympics gives the athletes an opportunity for scouts and college recruiters to watch the Cenla athletes compete against other top-notch athletes from across the country.

“I am really looking forward to it because this will be another opportunity,” said Amari Dupar, who competes in the 4x100 race. “This will be our second year going again. I want to get a scholarship in athletics and I want to go to LSU for my college.”

To donate and help support the All Cenla Elite Track and Field athletes on their trip to the Junior Olympics, use the Cash App account below:

all cenla cash app (KALB)

