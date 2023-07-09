Just one more sleep till the MLB Draft: MLB Prospect Insider speaks with KALB Sports Team

The countdown to one of the biggest moments in Major League Baseball is one sleep away.
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The countdown to one of the biggest moments in Major League Baseball is one sleep away.

Throughout the week, KALB caught up with a few Pirates and Nationals insiders along with a MLB prospect insider.

The most current Perfect Game Mock Draft has Dylan Crews going number one to the Pirates, Florida’s Wyatt Langford going number two to the Nationals and Paul Skenes going number three to the Detroit Tigers.

KALB spoke with Lindsay Crosby, the host of Locked On MLB Prospects to get his insight on who could trade in the purple and gold for the yellow and black or the red, white and blue come Draft day.

