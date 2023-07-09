Mittie woman killed in Vernon Parish crash

Louisiana State Police investigating Vernon Parish crash that killed a 23-year-old woman.
Louisiana State Police investigating Vernon Parish crash that killed a 23-year-old woman.(MGN online)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana State Police is investigating a one-vehicle crash that killed one person on Highway 10, west of Pitkin on Saturday, July 8.

LSP said the driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old John White Jr, of Pitkin, was driving west of Highway 10 and traveled off the road, and flipped the vehicle. The passenger, 23-year-old Maddisen A. Martin was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

According to LSP, White was also unrestrained and sustained moderate injuries. LSP is continuing to investigate and routine toxicology reports are being analyzed.

LSP said while not all crashes are survivable, properly using a seatbelt can greatly decrease the chance of death and reduce the extent of sustained injuries.

