Wildcats hand out scholarships at their showcase on Saturday

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian University Head Coach Drew Maddox let kids run the forty-yard dash, position drills, and included seven on sevens at Saturday’s camp.

Some kids that participated in the drills were able to walk away with scholarships.

Maddox and the Wildcats will host one more camp on July 15th over at Wildcat Field. You can register at Wildcatshowcase.com or pay a $50 fee at the gate to participate in the camp.

