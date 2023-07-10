Alexandria man step closer to new trial after Third Circuit vacated rape conviction last year

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man who had his first degree rape conviction and sentence vacated by the Third Circuit Court of Appeal and is awaiting a new trial, has his case back in the Rapides Parish courthouse on Monday for a status conference.

Ryan Jimmerson, 31, was found guilty by a jury in Aug. 27, 2021 of first degree rape, which carries an automatic sentence of life in prison. He was accused of assaulting his girlfriend’s 9-year-old child in 2017. The crime was reported by the victim to the mother about a year later.

During the trial, an Alexandria Police Department officer and a doctor who examined the child were called to testify. That testimony was called into question at appeal to to some of it being opinion testimony as to the child’s credibility. The child did not testify at the trial.

The Third Circuit sided with Jimmerson in October, and the Louisiana Supreme Court denied taking up the state’s writ. Before a new trial can be set, his defense attorney Chad Guillot has to officially submit paperwork in Rapides Parish to vacate the conviction as instructed by the Third Circuit. Jimmerson should then return to the parish as a pre-trial detainee and bond will be set.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Brian Cespiva. Due to a bench rotation, the case is no longer assigned to Judge Chris Hazel and is now assigned to Judge Patricia Koch.

