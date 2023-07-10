Alexandria Sam’s Club hosts car show benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Sam’s Club location and St. Frances Cabrini Hospital partnered to host a car show on Sunday, July 9, with proceeds from the event benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network.

From hot rods to supercars, locals with interesting vehicles lined the back parking lot of Sam’s Club showing off their wheels. All proceeds from the event were pledged to the Children’s Miracle Network, ensuring that kids in the community and beyond receive the vital care that they need.

Andreia Branch, a Team Leader at Sam’s Club said her team came up with the idea for the car show, and all of them were eager to help make the event a success.

“Sam’s Club has always been number one in giving back to the Children’s Miracle Network, it’s a great cause for the kids,” said Branch. “We are helping so many different kids, it can be someone we know and someone we don’t - we just never know. We are just raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network because we know one thing, it’s going to a great cause.”

This was the first year for the car show, and there are plans to hold it annually. At this time, no official date has been set for next year’s event.

