Allen Parish School Board elects new superintendent

The board unanimously voted to elect Brad Soileau.
By Jakob Evans and Jade Moreau
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - After months of deadlocked votes for a new superintendent, the Allen Parish School Board has finally elected a successor to Kent Reed.

The board unanimously voted to elect Brad Soileau as the new superintendent at its first meeting since Kenney Courville withdrew his name from consideration.

Soileau thanked the board and community for trusting him and said he looks forward to leading the district.

“I’m aware that there will be times when we do not agree on decisions, but I will make the decision that is best for all students,” Soileau said. “I will also do everything in my power to make sure your children are safe like we have always done in this district, while having the opportunity to receive a quality education and a memorable school experience.”

Soileau said one of his goals is to have a community meeting with parents ahead of the school year.

Kent Reed, the current superintendent, will finish out his extended contract, which ends on September 1.

POWER OFF: Utilities for 80+ Alexandria residents disconnected during Cenla’s hottest week of 2023
