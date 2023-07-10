Colfax woman receives 20 years for deadly 2021 shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr.

Charley Brown
Charley Brown(RPSO/KALB)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - One of three people convicted in connection to the Nov. 23, 2021 deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr., 18 of Pineville, in Alexandria has been sentenced by a Rapides Parish judge.

Charley Brown, 24, was charged with second degree murder for her role in Hammond’s death, but she pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of manslaughter on June 26.

Rapides Parish prosecutors said Brown lured Hammond to Futrell Street and was among at least two people who shot and killed him.

Judge Mary Doggett sentenced Brown to 20 years in prison on Monday. Part of that sentence, as arranged by the State and Brown’s defense lawyer, depended on her giving truthful testimony at a trial last month for co-defendant Dexta Hall. Hall was convicted by a jury of second degree murder and will be sentenced to life in prison next week.

The third person convicted in the case, Deltrevious Conston, is serving 30 years for a plea in October to conspiracy to commit second degree murder.

Brown’s case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kelvin Sanders. Brown was represented by Christopher LaCour.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police investigating Vernon Parish crash that killed a 23-year-old woman.
Mittie woman killed in Vernon Parish crash
LSP determined the fire was the result of a lightning strike hitting a crude oil tank, which is...
Lightning strike leads to massive oil tank fire
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Powerball jackpot grows to more than $550 million
The All Cenla Elite Track and Field team is fundraising to send 51 athletes to the Junior...
Cenla athletes fundraise for trip to Junior Olympics in Iowa
Man arrested in Avoyelles Parish on armed robbery charge

Latest News

Ryan Jimmerson
Alexandria man step closer to new trial after Third Circuit vacated rape conviction last year
LSP determined the fire was the result of a lightning strike hitting a crude oil tank, which is...
Lightning strike leads to massive oil tank fire
First responders investigating major scene in south Shreveport
First responders investigating shooting, hostage situation in south Shreveport; 2 people injured
NPSO is looking for the owner of this horse.
NPSO deputies looking for owner of this horse