Colfax woman receives 20 years for deadly 2021 shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr.

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - One of three people convicted in connection to the Nov. 23, 2021 deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr., 18 of Pineville, in Alexandria has been sentenced by a Rapides Parish judge.

Charley Brown, 24, was charged with second degree murder for her role in Hammond’s death, but she pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of manslaughter on June 26.

Rapides Parish prosecutors said Brown lured Hammond to Futrell Street and was among at least two people who shot and killed him.

Judge Mary Doggett sentenced Brown to 20 years in prison on Monday. Part of that sentence, as arranged by the State and Brown’s defense lawyer, depended on her giving truthful testimony at a trial last month for co-defendant Dexta Hall. Hall was convicted by a jury of second degree murder and will be sentenced to life in prison next week.

The third person convicted in the case, Deltrevious Conston, is serving 30 years for a plea in October to conspiracy to commit second degree murder.

Brown’s case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kelvin Sanders. Brown was represented by Christopher LaCour.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.