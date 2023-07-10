First responders investigating shooting, hostage situation in south Shreveport; 2 people injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders are actively working a major scene on Crooked Creek Circle.

According to Caddo dispatch records, officers responded to a shooting call just before 7 a.m. on Monday, July 10. As of 10 a.m., 36 police units were still responding, with 20 medical units.

SPD says a male suspect reportedly shot his neighbor before retreating into his own home. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect then fired multiple shots at arriving officers, causing them to retreat and call in reinforcements. No officers were injured.

Hostage negotiation is on the scene, as well as Bossier Special Response Team and SWAT.

Just before 12:30 p.m. police confirmed a 13-year-old had also been shot and was removed from the home with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the suspect then set the home on fire, fully engulfing it in flames. He has not been detained as of 12:45 p.m.

People in the surrounding community are asked to shelter in place.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. STAY WITH KSLA FOR UPDATES.

