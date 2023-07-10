Jake’s Place Camp provides a safe, inclusive place for children with special needs

There is a special camp happening in Alexandria that is making a difference in the lives of children with special needs.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - There is a special camp happening in Alexandria that is making a difference in the lives of children with special needs.

Jake’s Place Camp is in its first year and offers campers a haven and activities specifically designed to cater to their needs.

“We had animals come this morning, just bunny rabbits and goats,” said Camp Director Challie Mercer.

For an entire week on LSUA’s campus, campers are encouraged to express their artistic abilities through activities like face painting, coloring and even imitating their favorite animals. Jake’s Place is sponsored by the Broom Tree, and similar to Buddy Camp, only Jake’s Place does not have age restrictions, just a place where all campers can be themselves.

“So it’s just good for them to get out and be around other people who have similar needs,” said Mercer. “Also, at different ages, they can still play together and hang out. They’ve laughed together and just had fun.”

It is absolutely a community effort.

“I enjoy this, and they’re fun to be around,” said Lori Foster, a volunteer at the camp.

Everyone is pitching in, making sure every camper leaves with a sense of accomplishment and a little more confidence.

“Arts and crafts, I like doing them a lot,” one camper said about her favorite experience at camp.

So, for the rest of the week, the campers can embrace the joys of summer alongside their peers, building friendships that last a lifetime.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSP determined the fire was the result of a lightning strike hitting a crude oil tank, which is...
Lightning strike leads to massive oil tank fire
Louisiana State Police investigating Vernon Parish crash that killed a 23-year-old woman.
Mittie woman killed in Vernon Parish crash
NPSO is looking for the owner of this horse.
NPSO deputies looking for owner of this horse
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Powerball jackpot grows to more than $550 million
Charley Brown
Colfax woman receives 20 years for deadly 2021 shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr.

Latest News

Jake’s Place Camp provides a safe, inclusive place for children with special needs
Utilities for 80+ Alexandria residents disconnected during Cenla’s hottest week of 2023
The Learning Center of Cenla helps students develop reading skills
The Learning Center of Cenla is helping that struggle through the Steve Carter Literacy Program.
The Learning Center of Cenla helps students develop reading skills