Jake’s Place Camp provides a safe, inclusive place for children with special needs

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - There is a special camp happening in Alexandria that is making a difference in the lives of children with special needs.

Jake’s Place Camp is in its first year and offers campers a haven and activities specifically designed to cater to their needs.

“We had animals come this morning, just bunny rabbits and goats,” said Camp Director Challie Mercer.

For an entire week on LSUA’s campus, campers are encouraged to express their artistic abilities through activities like face painting, coloring and even imitating their favorite animals. Jake’s Place is sponsored by the Broom Tree, and similar to Buddy Camp, only Jake’s Place does not have age restrictions, just a place where all campers can be themselves.

“So it’s just good for them to get out and be around other people who have similar needs,” said Mercer. “Also, at different ages, they can still play together and hang out. They’ve laughed together and just had fun.”

It is absolutely a community effort.

“I enjoy this, and they’re fun to be around,” said Lori Foster, a volunteer at the camp.

Everyone is pitching in, making sure every camper leaves with a sense of accomplishment and a little more confidence.

“Arts and crafts, I like doing them a lot,” one camper said about her favorite experience at camp.

So, for the rest of the week, the campers can embrace the joys of summer alongside their peers, building friendships that last a lifetime.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.