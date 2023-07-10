The Learning Center of Cenla helps students develop reading skills

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Teaching kids how to read can be a struggle to do, but the Learning Center (TLC) of Cenla is helping that struggle through the Steve Carter Literacy Program.

“To see them reading, it makes my heart happy,” said Debbie Bilbo, reading coordinator for TLC of Cenla. “It is so important for these students to develop the foundational skills of reading so they can be successful.”

The program gives Louisiana families a $1,000 voucher for children from kindergarten to 5th grade. For Central Louisiana families, this program gives those students in-person access to support.

“I’ve always been excited to be able to bring services to kids who wouldn’t have access to it normally,” said Liz Hines, owner and learning specialist for TLC of Cenla. “Parents wouldn’t even know where to start, [so] this opens the gate for any child who needs help to get help.”

There’s no time like the present to help those kids get that support.

“The more we wait, the more kids fall behind,” said Luke Ducote, director of TLC of Cenla

The program helps kids like Nolan Ducote, son of Luke Ducote, and it helps him to read through his dyslexia.

“I get smarter,” Nolan said. “I love coming to the learning center.”

With the efforts from TLC, the program provides a bridge for those kids to cross.

“We have kids that have the ability to do great things, we just have to get them there,” Ducote said.

Families can go to louisianatutoringinitiative.com for more information on the Steve Carter Literacy Program.

