Lightning strike leads to massive oil tank fire

Fire began just after 9 p.m. at a Perdido Energy site off of I-49
LSP determined the fire was the result of a lightning strike hitting a crude oil tank, which is...
LSP determined the fire was the result of a lightning strike hitting a crude oil tank, which is extremely flammable but not explosive.(KALB)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:09 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHENEYVILLE, La. (KALB) - A stray lightning strike reportedly struck and ignited an oil tank, leading to a massive, hours-long fire.

At around 9:30 p.m., fire department officials in Rapides Parish received their first call about an oil tank fire in an individual’s backyard. The Lecompte Volunteer Fire Department (LVFD) arrived at the scene of the fire, located off Exit 61 of I-49, which is the exit to Turkey Creek and Meeker.

Soon after, three additional volunteer fire departments from Echo, Cheneyville and Turkey Creek joined LVFD, as well as the Evangeline Parish Ward 5 Fire Department. They assessed the situation and waited on Louisiana State Police’s hazmat team to arrive, who investigated the cause of the fire and the danger to the area.

LSP determined the fire was the result of a lightning strike hitting a crude oil tank, which is extremely flammable but not explosive.

Of the five tanks at the site, owned by Houston-based Perdido Energy, only the one struck was filled with crude oil. Two additional tanks once held oil but were empty at the time of the lightning strike, while two other tanks were filled with water.

The fire was contained, and officials determined they would allow the fire to burn throughout the night.

If the fire is still burning by daylight Monday morning, LVFD Assistant Chief Troy Shockley said crews will likely use foam to extinguish the fire.

Residents located within half a mile of the fire were evacuated Sunday evening before LSP was able to respond. Shockley said that once LSP determined the fire was no longer hazardous, residents were able to return home.

This is a developing story.

