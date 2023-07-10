LSUA Generals’ Top 5 Plays of the 2023 season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This week, the KALB Sports team will reveal the top five moments of the LSUA 2023 season.

#5 - LSUA baseball sweeping the Oklahoma City Stars

Moment number five on the season is when the Generals went on to sweep the Oklahoma City Stars in the season opener. The Stars started the season as one of the top teams in the NAIA, and LSUA just won the Red River Athletic Conference Championship the year before. Things went well for the Generals that weekend, outscoring the Stars 34-13 in the series. Another Bright spot was Blasie Foot, he had a total of nine RBI’s including six of them in game two against OKC.

Check back each day this week for more top plays!

