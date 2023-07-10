NPSO deputies looking for owner of this horse

ASHLAND, La. (KALB) - Deputies with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to find the owner of a horse that was found in the 1900 block of Hwy 153 near Ashland on Saturday, July 8.

If you know who the owner of this horse is, please contact Lt. Dennis Harper at 318-357-9300.

