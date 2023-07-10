RPSO investigating Masonic Drive burglary

RPSO is investigating a burglary.
RPSO is investigating a burglary.(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) is investigating a burglary that happened at a business in the 6300 block of Masonic Drive on July 7. The business owner said multiple storage units at the complex were broken into and several items were taken.

RPSO said the suspect approached the complex on a bicycle around midnight and entered several storage units. The suspect is described as a white man, who was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, a cap, and pink Croc-style shoes. He left the storage complex on his bicycle heading north on Masonic Drive.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please contact Det. Billy Fuller, RPSO Criminal Investigation Division at 318-473-6727, RPSO at 318-473-6700, Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867 or local law enforcement.

