3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLSOM, La. (WVUE) - A 3-year-old is dead after falling off a tractor in Folsom, according to deputies in St. Tammany Parish.

The incident happened on July 5.

Deputies say the tractor ran over the child after the fall.

No arrests have been made, but the sheriff’s office says its investigation is ongoing.

TOP HEADLINES

Alvin Kamara agrees to plea deal on lesser charge in Vegas nightclub attack

Fortified Homes grants to be awarded regardless of income; here’s how to apply

13-year-old dead in accidental shooting in Hammond; 14-year-old arrested, police say

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSP determined the fire was the result of a lightning strike hitting a crude oil tank, which is...
Lightning strike leads to massive oil tank fire
Charley Brown
Colfax woman receives 20 years for deadly 2021 shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr.
NPSO is looking for the owner of this horse.
NPSO deputies looking for owner of this horse
POWER OFF: Utilities for 80+ Alexandria residents disconnected during Cenla’s hottest week of 2023
Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say
Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say

Latest News

Natchitoches man wanted for Motel 6 homicide
Former Evergreen chief pleads guilty to manslaughter for wife’s 2015 death
Alexandria man pleads guilty to manslaughter for 2019 deadly Charles Park shooting
Charles Mayeux, Jr.
Former Evergreen chief pleads guilty to manslaughter for wife’s 2015 death