Biden administration plans to cap how much families pay for child care through a government program

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Gila River Indian Community, July 6, 2023, in...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Gila River Indian Community, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Harris said Tuesday that the government plans to put a cap on how much families pay for child care as part of the Child Care & Development Block Grant program.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday that the government plans to put a cap on how much families pay for child care as part of the Child Care & Development Block Grant program.

Speaking to reporters, Harris went through the details of a proposed rule by the Department of Health and Human Services that follows an executive order on the issue that President Joe Biden signed in April. Families would pay no more than 7% of their income for child care through the program and child care providers would find it easier to be paid on time. The proposal also wants to encourage states to let families apply online for care.

Harris touted the possible savings for families.

“Let’s take a family in Montana making $46,000 a year—they could save about $80 every month, or almost over $1,000 a year,” the vice president said. “That money could go to gas and groceries or to fix a leaky roof.”

The program currently supports 1.5 million children. In 2016, the government established 7% of family income as the standard for affordable child care, but only 14 states follow that guidance in their offerings through the block grant program.

About 80,000 families would pay less for child care because of the cap. The rule would also waive payments for families who are at or below 150% of the federal poverty level.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSP determined the fire was the result of a lightning strike hitting a crude oil tank, which is...
Lightning strike leads to massive oil tank fire
Charley Brown
Colfax woman receives 20 years for deadly 2021 shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr.
NPSO is looking for the owner of this horse.
NPSO deputies looking for owner of this horse
POWER OFF: Utilities for 80+ Alexandria residents disconnected during Cenla’s hottest week of 2023
Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say
Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say

Latest News

Gregory Gross is wheeled from a news conference about his arrest by Yuba City Police, in...
California man paralyzed from run-in with police gets $20 million settlement
Montpelier resident Ben Cheney and a companion survey rising floodwaters at the intersection of...
A surging river threatens Vermont’s capital as crews rescue more than 100 from swift water
J.J. and T.J. Watt are the first brothers to appear on the Wheaties box together.
NFL’s Watt brothers make history on Wheaties box
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in court in the Fulton county courthouse,...
A grand jury sworn in Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia’s 2020 election
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral