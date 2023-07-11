Former Evergreen chief pleads guilty to manslaughter for wife’s 2015 death

Charles Mayeux, Jr.
Charles Mayeux, Jr.(APSO)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Charles Mayeux, Jr., 44, of Bunkie, the former police and fire chief of Evergreen, pleaded guilty on Tuesday afternoon (July 11) to manslaughter in connection to the March 21, 2015 death of his wife, Shelley.

Mayeux was found guilty by a jury of second degree murder in September 2017 for his wife’s death and sentenced to life in prison. The couple’s house caught fire and Shelley’s remains were found inside.

But, the verdict was not unanimous. After the U.S. Supreme Court mandated that jury convictions be unanimous in Ramos v. Louisiana, Mayeux was granted a new trial. That trial was scheduled for the end of August.

In a bit of a surprise move on Tuesday, Mayeux accepted a deal offered by the State and pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced by Judge Tony Bennett to an agreed-upon sentence of 20 years in prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Michael Kelley and Tony Salario. We received this statement from District Attorney Charles Riddle:

We also received a statement from Mayeux’s attorney, Chad Guillot:

