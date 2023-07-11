Natchitoches man wanted for Motel 6 homicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Natchitoches man wanted in connection with a homicide that happened around 2:19 a.m. on July 11 at the Motel 6 on the Highway 1 Bypass.

NPD said an arrest warrant has been issued for Matthew Robinson, 19, who is charged with second-degree murder.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim, and they found Michael Porter, 35, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

If you have seen Robinson, contact NPD at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Shermaria Lewis at (318) 357-3914. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain him by yourself. Robinson is considered to be armed and dangerous.

All information given shall remain confidential.

