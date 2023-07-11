Natchitoches Police investigating homicide at Motel 6

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is investigating a homicide that happened around 2:19 a.m. on Tuesday morning (July 11) at the Motel 6 on the Hwy 1 Bypass.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim, and they found Michael Porter, a Black male, 35 years old, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing and NPD will release more details as they become available.

To report any suspicious activity or if you have any more information about this investigation, please contact NPD at 318-352-8101 or Detective Shermaria Lewis at 318-357-3914.

