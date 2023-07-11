Pitkin alum Garrett Edwards drafted by Tampa Bay Rays

LSU pitcher Garrett Edwards (43)
LSU pitcher Garrett Edwards (43)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - LSU’s RHP Garrett Edwards had his pro dreams become a reality on Tuesday (July 11) as the Pitkin alum was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 11th round of the MLB Draft.

Sources confirmed that Edwards will sign his pro contract and is not expected to return to LSU.

The former Pitkin Tiger was LSU’s best bullpen arm for the first half of the 2023 season until he tore his UCL in a game against South Carolina back in April. Edwards had a 1.93 ERA in over 23 innings pitched.

Edwards did have another year of eligibility to be able to return to LSU, but after getting Tommy John surgery to repair his torn UCL, the average recovery time is a full year meaning he would have missed most of next season as well.

Sources also said that Edwards received 4th-5th round money to sign with the Rays.

For his career, Edwards appeared in 43 games, throwing over 68 innings of work and striking out 70 batters in the process.

