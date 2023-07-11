RPSB considers hair policy change ahead of school year

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The school year is right around the corner, but a policy regarding hair in Rapides Parish schools may affect you and your child.

In May, the Rapides Parish School Board voted 7-to-2 to change the policy from only allowing natural-colored hair, which the board defined as black, brunette, auburn, or blonde hair, to any hair color a student chooses.

Now, ahead of the school year, that policy could once again be changed.

At the RPSB’s last meeting, board member Mark Dryden moved to modify the language of the policy, with the goal of reverting it back to only allowing natural-colored hair.

“I think we need a place where we’re trying to develop young, professional individuals to go out and be ready for a job,” board member Walton Barrios said.

Barrios was one of two RPSB members that voted against changing the hair policy two months ago. He believes students should look more “professional.” For Barrios, that means keeping hair to natural colors.

“The main thing is they’re not adults, yet,” Barrios said. “Adults have more freedom to do the things that they want to do. Whenever you’re younger, you have to follow certain rules and regulations and learn how to do that whenever you get out into the real world.”

Other board members disagree. Board member Linda Burgess believes changing the policy would take away from the focus on academics.

“We need to have them in those classrooms being taught, and they need to be learning,” Burgess said. “So by adding such things as, ‘okay, you got the wrong color in your hair, you got to go home’, things like that, I don’t think it’s necessary. That is not what we should be doing.”

For Burgess, it comes down to self-expression.

“If we’re allowed as adults to color our hair, which I do color mine, then I think that it’s nothing that they are harming by placing different colors in their hair,” Burgess said. “There are certain images that you need to carry, but to me, this is nothing that important right now for them. Just let them have the color.”

While no change has been made yet, RPSB is set to discuss the matter before students head back to school.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.