The Seeds to Success program is seeking to educate Cenla teachers

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSU AgCenter is partnering with the Food Bank of Central Louisiana and equipping local teachers with the knowledge to plant seeds in the classroom.

At the food bank, an interesting partnership is taking place. Local teachers are learning how to implement gardening into their lesson plan. The Seeds to Success program is helping educators utilize their school gardens in their classroom curriculum.

This four day workshop features in-depth training and hands-on experiences, teaching educators what to grow, how to grow it and even how to harvest it.

And, it would not be complete without a taste test.

“It’s a great program,” said Karin Crosby, a seventh grade teacher from St. Tammany Parish. “Learning how to establish a garden, how to maintain it and make an impact on my children at school and get them to start gardening themselves.”

Health is another issue being addressed. Organizers said we must start paying more attention to our health and any change must start with the youth.

“You begin with children,” said Frances Boudreaux, with the Good Food Project. “That’s the beginning, that’s where the Good Food Project has had the bulk of its success, with young people.”

After the training, teachers will walk away with ready to use information that can be implemented immediately. The impact of this program reaches far beyond the classroom walls, it is planting seeds that promote healthy eating habits and self-sufficiency.

Participating teachers can also earn up to 24 continuing education credits upon completion.

