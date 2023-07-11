Soap star Andrea Evans dies at 66, reports say

FILE - Andrea Evans is seen at the 2019 Daytime Programming Peer Group Celebration on...
FILE - Andrea Evans is seen at the 2019 Daytime Programming Peer Group Celebration on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at the Television Academy in North Hollywood, Calif.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Soap star Andrea Evans died at the age of 66 after a battle with breast cancer.

The actress best known for her roles in “One Life to Live,” “The Young and the Restless,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Passions” died Sunday at her home in Pasadena, California, Evans’ representative Nick Leicht told USA Today.

“She was such a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with,” Leicht told USA Today in a statement.

Her husband of more than 30 years, Stephen Rodriquez, told People magazine his wife was a “remarkable individual, cherished by all who knew her.”

“Her unwavering strength, positivity, and indomitable spirit inspired us every step of the way throughout her fearless fight against this relentless disease,” Rodriquez told People in a statement.

Evans’ husband went on to say that cancer may have killed his wife, but her spirit is alive and lives on.

She leaves behind a 19-year-old daughter, Kylie, who told People her mom was her best friend.

