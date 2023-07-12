1 player in Louisiana will make collegiate decision soon

MANY, La. (KALB) - The number one player in the state, Tylen Singleton, has been all over because of recruitment visits to different schools.

The star safety has offers from TCU, LSU, Texas A&M, Arkansas and more.

Tylen said he has narrowed down the schools to five and hopes to decide later this month or early August.

“Right now I have five schools that are high on my list,” said Singleton. “They are all different, and I like them. I will make the decision when the time is right, so expect it to be late July or early August.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.