#1 player in Louisiana will make collegiate decision soon

The top player in the state will make his collegiate decision in the upcoming weeks.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANY, La. (KALB) - The number one player in the state, Tylen Singleton, has been all over because of recruitment visits to different schools.

The star safety has offers from TCU, LSU, Texas A&M, Arkansas and more.

Tylen said he has narrowed down the schools to five and hopes to decide later this month or early August.

“Right now I have five schools that are high on my list,” said Singleton. “They are all different, and I like them. I will make the decision when the time is right, so expect it to be late July or early August.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charley Brown
Colfax woman receives 20 years for deadly 2021 shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr.
LSP determined the fire was the result of a lightning strike hitting a crude oil tank, which is...
Lightning strike leads to massive oil tank fire
Natchitoches man wanted for Motel 6 homicide
POWER OFF: Utilities for 80+ Alexandria residents disconnected during Cenla’s hottest week of 2023
NPSO is looking for the owner of this horse.
NPSO deputies looking for owner of this horse

Latest News

#1 player in Louisiana will make collegiate decision soon
Alex Makarewich extended NSU’s run of seasons with a drafted player to six on Tuesday
Dodgers draft NSU’s Makarewich in 13th round
LSUA Generals’ Top 5 Plays of the 2023 season
LSUA Top Play #4 - Basketball Rivalry with LCU