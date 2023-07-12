Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is revolutionizing your fishing experience

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is making efforts to enhance the fishing experience in Cenla.

At Kincaid Lake, LDWF has begun deploying artificial reefs. This is revolutionizing the fishing experience and creating a thriving fish habitat.

“We’re doing this, and we are also planting native vegetation like eelgrass,” said Rick McGuffee, with LDWF. “We are also stocking Florida Bass. So, we are just trying to improve the habitat and fishing opportunities.”

The reefs are carefully designed to mimic the natural underwater landscape, providing shelter and hiding spots and attracting various fish species, and those trying to catch the fish.

“It gives a point of interest for fisherman to go to and fish around,” said Shelby Richard with LDWF. “It gives them a better opportunity to catch fish.”

Early observations show these reefs have been remarkably successful.

“It allows us to share resources,” said Tom Soileau, with the National Forestry Service, which also plays a part in the process, because Kincaid Lake is surrounded by Kisatchie National Forest.

The partnership, Soileau said, ensures the fish population for years to come.

“We are public servants, and that’s part of our jobs, giving them better opportunities for fishing,” Soileau said.

This commitment to enhancing the fishing experience is undoubtedly making a splash at Kincaid Lake.

LDWF provides a list of its artificial reef sites, CLICK HERE.

