Man, at least 7 cats dead in Blanchard house fire

It's believed the homeowner was killed in this house fire in Blanchard, La. on July 11, 2023.
It's believed the homeowner was killed in this house fire in Blanchard, La. on July 11, 2023.(Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - A man and several of his pets are dead after a house fire in Blanchard.

It happened Tuesday, July 11 just before 2 a.m. in the 7100 block of Billie Lee Lane, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) reports. When firefighters searched the home, they found a man in a bedroom and pulled him out of the flames. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, officials say. At least seven cats were also killed in the fire.

The victim is believed to be the 48-year-old homeowner, LAOSFM says. Results of the autopsy are pending.

Preliminary info shows the fire started in an add-on sunroom of the home, where investigators found many connected extension cords and power strips throughout the room. An electrical malfunction related to unsafe wiring may have caused the fire. It’s also possible the fire was caused naturally due to severe weather in the area at the time, LAOSFM officials say.

Also, no working smoke alarms were found in the home.

