Neighbors say they’re tired of smelling sewage as people live in dozens of RVs in homeowner’s yard

SYLMAR, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Residents in a California neighborhood are frustrated with a makeshift RV park.

A property owner has filled her lot with more than 20 RVs that reportedly house formerly homeless people, but neighbors said they want the city to do something about the disturbance.

Rows and rows of RVs are lined up like toy cars, but it isn’t a parking lot. It’s someone’s yard in a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley.

“It’s just too much,” neighbor Carmen Cisneroz said.

She said she has lived next door for more than 30 years but said the RVs showed up a couple years ago.

“During the nighttime after 12, after 1, 2 o’clock in the morning I saw some coming in. And I saw, oh my God, she’s driving another one and another one,” slipped in under the cover of darkness and, she said, rented out.

But it’s not just RVs.

“There’s a lot of people that live here,” said Vicky, who lives on the property.

She doesn’t want to use her last name but said she rents a back house for about $1,000 a month.

“It bothers me, but there’s nothing I can do about it,” she said.

But neighbors said they are determined to do something.

They started a petition and contacted the city attorney, who has cited the property owner on two counts, first for failing to keep the area free of garbage and debris and also for having unlawful structures on her property.

“We’re all upset about it, all the neighbors around,” Cisneroz said. “I could smell the feces and everything else.”

Neighbors said the occupants of the 23 RVs nestled under the trees in the yard dump their sewage at the back gate, creating a horrible smell for blocks.

“It was a very strong odor of urine,” Cisneroz said.

Council member Monica Rodriguez said in a statement: “I’m continuing to work with the city attorney, LAPD, and the officials from the City of San Fernando to accelerate the clean up of the private property in question.”

But neighbors said the complaints were filed in January, and nothing has been done.

“I’ve lived here 30 some years, and I’ve never had this problem. I want something to happen, to clean up,” Cisneroz said.

Dozens of neighbors showed up at a community meeting this week, but no one from the city was there.

Meanwhile, the property owner has another court date scheduled for next week.

