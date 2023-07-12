NPL hosts new collective ‘True Mission Matters Project’ for summer reading program

By Colin Vedros
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Library hosted a summer reading program with a little help from a new art collective.

The True Mission Matters Project is a traveling art collective that features a live saxophonist, drums and step and street dancing.

The project showcases the importance and positive impact of coming together to work hard and accomplish goals through its ‘Say W.H.A.T. Program,’ an acronym for ‘working hard all together’.

“Just like a new era, kind of like moving,” said Terrance Michael, founder/owner of the True Mission Matters Project. “I would say a new era just to further the cause and move the mission in the right direction with new collaborators just to explode on the arts and education scene. That’s what we’re working on doing.”

The collective is based out of Lafayette and travels around the country to inspire the youth to showcase their true mission matters through art, dance, speaking and more.

“The mission will always be about just keep moving forward,” Michael said. “No matter what you do in life just keep making moves & keep moving forward.”

CLICK HERE for more information on the project.

