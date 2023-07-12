WATCH: Take a virtual tour of this Star Wars home theater in Woodworth, La

WOODWORTH, La. (KALB) - We all know that Star Wars happened “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...”, but not so far away is a custom Star Wars home movie theater that was built in Woodworth, Louisiana.

Charlie Dyess loves Star Wars. He remembers watching the original movie (Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope) in theaters as a kid and he kept that love and excitement with him his entire life.

Dyess said he has built many sets because of his background in videography and stage production. But one day, his son came up with an idea: why not build a Star Wars movie theater? Dyess wasn’t sure they could pull it off at first, but with a lot of hard work, teamwork, and about a year of putting it all together, the results were incredible.

This custom Star Wars themed home theater is located in Woodworth, Louisiana. (KALB)

The theater is in the back of Dyess’ home, so it’s not open to the public. But Dyess says he enjoys having his friends and family over to share in the movie experience. The first movie Dyess watched in his theater? Rogue One, which is one of the many Star Wars films.

Dyess said his favorite character is R2-D2, and there are even parts of “R2″ hidden in the walls of the theater like Easter eggs for guests to find.

So even though you probably won’t get to see the theater in person, we invite you to take this virtual tour with us to see Dyess’ creation, modeled after the Death Star from the original Star Wars movies.

