2023 Gubernatorial Primary Election Preview

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - We are less than a month out from the start of candidate qualifying for the October 14 Gubernatorial Primary Election in Louisiana.

This year’s big races will shape the future of central Louisiana, but which seats are up for grabs? Here’s what to look for on the October Primary ballot.

Statewide Elections

The biggest race we’re following is for governor, as Gov. John Bel Edwards will finish up his last term at the end of the year.

We already know of a few people who have said they intend to qualify - Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Senator Sharon Hewitt, Treasurer John Schroder, Business Lobbyist Stephen Waguespack, former Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson, Attorney Hunter Lundy and State Representative Richard Nelson.

Since Landry is running, his attorney general seat will be vacated and up for grabs.

Cenla Elections

In Central Louisiana, some of the big races that’ll appear on ballots in every parish include sheriff, all spots for local police juries, clerk of court and assessor. KALB spoke with Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters Sandra Bonnette about the magnitude of this year’s election.

“This election’s going to be very large,” Bonnette said. “It’s not like a small election. Our early voting sites are going to be very busy. The lines will be long. Try to come and early vote. We appreciate when you early vote.”

The qualifying period for candidates is August 8-10. Local and municipal candidates must register to vote with the clerk of court in the parish in which they are registered to vote. For voters, early voting is from September 30 through October 7, and if you want to learn more about this year’s election, you can go to sos.la.gov for election information.

