Championship Night held for the first ever Junior Pelicans NBA League in Avoyelles

AVOYELLES PARISH. La. (KALB) - After six weeks of grinding it out on the hardwood, the Junior Pelicans NBA League held its first-ever championship series for kids ages four through junior high age.

A few months ago, the Dream League 318 sent a flag football team to Las Vegas after their success to play to represent the New Orleans Saints during the Pro Bowl. This time their talents were displayed on the hardwood.

This is the first season of the Junior Pelicans NBA League.

“They selected New Orleans as one of the markets,” said Jason Lapouble, Youth Basketball Development Manager. “We feel like we are a Louisiana team, so we wanted to branch out to all different parishes. From a Pelicans standpoint, we come in to enhance that experience in many different ways like tonight, we are here to take over the championship.”

The pilot program has leagues all around Louisiana, eleven parishes, including Avoyelles.

For each team in the league, there is a six-week season, and after a successful season, the reward is playing in the championship game, and hopefully taking home the trophy.

“You don’t just have NBA guys come in here to Avoyelles Parish to a youth sporting event,” said Jamelle Juneau, the head of Dream League 318. “We have been fighting to provide a blueprint for the future and build an infrastructure for youth sports around here because in major cities it is everywhere, and kids are getting opportunities at four and five years old. There is no reason these kids should not have that opportunity, so that has been our fight.”

Six teams left with medals, trophies and bobbleheads after their win, presented by Lapouble and Pierre the Pelican.

Each team had their very Pelicans-style game jerseys and shorts.

One of the championship games featured crosstown rivals, Bunkie and Avoyelles Charter. Bunkie came out with the win. This was the first girls’ junior league team.

“I learned a lot and made a lot of new friends while I was playing,” said Remington Hall, a Bunkie basketball player. “I helped my coach teach the other girls because they really were not as good as me, so I helped the coach.”

Even though the basketball season has come to a close for the kids, flag football and soccer are right around the corner.

