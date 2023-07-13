Former LSU women’s basketball star killed in Memphis crash

Danielle Ballard
Danielle Ballard(Louisiana State University)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WAFB) - A former basketball player at Louisiana State University died on Thursday, July 13, after being hit by a car, the Memphis Police Department confirmed.

Danielle Ballard, 29, was identified as the victim by police.

According to authorities, officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a pedestrian hit at Coleman Road and Raleigh Lagrange Road.

Ballard was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene.

Ballard played for the LSU women’s basketball team for three seasons.

She was a preseason All-SEC First-Team selection heading into the 2014-15 season after she put together an NCAA Tournament for the ages to lead the Lady Tigers to their second straight NCAA Sweet 16 appearance.

RELATED: LSU’s Ballard earns First Team All-SEC and All-Defensive Team honors

According to WREG, Ballard played basketball at Central High School in Memphis and graduated in 2012. She was the 25th overall rank and the 7th position rank, according to ESPN.

