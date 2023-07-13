Governor-hopeful tours England Airpark

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On the campaign trail Thursday, Stephen Waguespack, a Republican candidate for governor, made a stop in Central Louisiana to learn the ins and outs of England Airpark.

England Airpark/AEX Executive Director Ralph Hennessy and Airpark Deputy Director David Broussard outlined the role the airpark plays in the region.

Located on 4,000 acres, England Airpark hosts at least 60 businesses, which employ 2,000 people in both the public and private sectors. The airpark has not yet met the threshold for jobs it once had as a military site during the Korean War, but it has far surpassed the threshold it once had for revenue.

England Airpark brings in approximately $276 million in annual economic impact in Central Louisiana.

“They’re doing great work here. I mean to have the commercial flights, they have the military connection, to have some of the tenants we have here. Unbelievable,” said Waguespack. “But what I see is there’s so much more potential here that with the right governor, we can bring in new industries and new economic development projects. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work here.”

Waguespack noted the need for strategic warehouses and shovel-ready sites around for new businesses around the state, which he and airpark leadership agreed makes the site ideal for those developments.

”If we get our workforce right, if we put strategic warehousing around the state, we can go out and court new industries. And once those new industries come in, that’s when the economy starts growing on its own. It’s no longer dependent on Baton Rouge or politicians to come in and fix that,” said the governor-hopeful. “We have tried to be dependent on politicians for decades in Louisiana. It doesn’t work. It’s a bankrupt plan. I want to create a new Louisiana where we’re no longer dependent on Baton Rouge. We’re dependent on the prosperity and the vitality of each region. I want to be a good partner to make that happen.”

For the past decade, Waguespack served as CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI). Prior to that role, he served as chief of staff under former Gov. Bobby Jindal from 2008-2012.

