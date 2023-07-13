July 13 is officially ‘Tre’ Day’ in New Orleans

LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan celebrates with fans after their team defeated Kentucky in an...
LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan celebrates with fans after their team defeated Kentucky in an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, June 11, 2023. LSU won 8-3. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council honored Brother Martin graduate and LSU baseball star Tre’ Morgan III, proclaiming July 13 “Tre’ Day.”

Morgan was a key piece in LSU’s run to the program’s seventh CWS Title. Many say without his stellar defense against the Florida Gators in the final series and an incredible play in the semi-finals to keep No. 1 Wake Forest at bay, the Tigers would not have gone home with the trophy.

He says he developed his love for baseball in New Orleans, and despite being displaced during Hurricane Katrina, his parents felt it important to keep the family in the city they know and love.

Morgan was a standout on the playground, then at Brother Martin, and during travel ball, making a mark wherever he played.

LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan (18) celebrates his second home run during an NCAA baseball game...
LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan (18) celebrates his second home run during an NCAA baseball game against Kentucky on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)

In the City Council Chambers, Morgan spoke about the importance of being a role model and the gratitude he has for his loved ones who helped him become a national champion.

“They put this dream in my head at a young age because you know I was young, waking up, going to the field. It was hot. I don’t know why, but my parents knew why we were doing this because they saw the light at the end of the tunnel. They knew what it could become,” Morgan said.

After helping the Tigers capture the 2023 World Series Championship, Morgan was selected No. 88 overall by the Tampa Bay Rays.

