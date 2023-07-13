Man breaks his own state record by catching massive 122-pound catfish

A Tennessee man has broken his own record by catching a 122-pound catfish. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Tennessee officials say a man has broken his own fishing record when it comes to his latest catch.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Micka Burkhart set a new state record by catching a 122-pound catfish last month out of the Cumberland River.

Officials said Burkhart caught the massive blue catfish in the Barkley Reservoir along the river in Stewart County on June 28.

It officially weighed in at 122 pounds and 2 ounces while being 57.5 inches long with a girth of 42.4 inches.

The new record surpasses Burkhart’s previous mark of a 118-pound catfish that he also landed while fishing in the Barkley Reservoir in September 2022.

Burkhart ended up releasing both of his trophy catches, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This custom Star Wars themed home theater is located in Woodworth, Louisiana.
WATCH: Take a virtual tour of this Star Wars home theater in Woodworth, La
At Kincaid Lake, LDWF has begun deploying artificial reefs.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is revolutionizing your fishing experience
POWER OFF: KALB responds to the City of Alexandria’s claims about utility disconnections
RPSB considers hair policy change ahead of school year
Charles Mayeux, Jr.
Former Evergreen chief pleads guilty to manslaughter for wife’s 2015 death

Latest News

2023 Gubernatorial Primary Election Preview
Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions
Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions
Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions
FILE - Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan leave the Court of Appeal in Bucharest,...
Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse