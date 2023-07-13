Natchitoches police arrest suspect in connection with Motel 6 homicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Ambrea Howard, 27, of Natchitoches, for principal to second-degree murder. Howard was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. This arrest is in connection with a homicide that occurred at the Motel 6 on the Highway 1 Bypass on July 11.

The State of Louisiana defines principals as, “All persons concerned in the commission of a crime, whether present or absent, and whether they directly commit the act constituting the offense, aid and abet in its commission, or directly or indirectly counsel or procure another to commit the crime.”

NPD is still asking the public for assistance in locating Matthew Robinson, 19, of Natchitoches, who has an active arrest for second-degree murder.

Matthew Robinson (Natchitoches Police Department)

If you have seen Robinson, please contact NPD at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Shermaria Lewis at (318) 357-3914. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain this individual by yourself. Robinson is considered to be armed and dangerous. Remember, all information given shall remain confidential.

How to report an anonymous tip via Natchitoches Crime Stoppers:

You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.