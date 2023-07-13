Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood announces re-election bid

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday evening, Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood announced that he is running for re-election for the October Primary election.

Mark Wood has served as the Rapides Parish Sheriff for four years. The sheriff said in front of supporters that during his time with RPSO, the department has increased patrol and added eight resident deputies throughout the parish.

Sheriff Wood also pointed to the creation of the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement unit and the crime suppression team that has helped seize 15 pounds of fentanyl and 485 guns off the street. He said expanding on efforts like that will continue their mission to make Rapides Parish safer.

“Rapides Parish is a great place to live,” said Sheriff Wood. “I raised my family here, and I want them to be safe. I want your families to be safe. Rapides needs to be a premier place to raise your kids. If it’s safe, business will come to us so we will work to do that and strive every day to do that.”

Sheriff Wood’s announcement is the first publically official announcement for the sheriff’s position.

The primary election will be held on October 14.

