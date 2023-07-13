RPSO investigating utility trailer theft at Poland Lock & Dam

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a utility trailer at the Poland Lock & Dam on July 7.

According to RPSO, employees arrived around 7 a.m. to find the black, 20-foot utility trailer with a 100-gallon fuel tank missing, as well as batteries from equipment and damage to a storage building and wiring.

The trailer has been described as a Circle M trailer with two ramps.

The theft and damage occurred between the hours of 5 p.m. on July 6 and 7 a.m. July 7.

If anyone has any information on this theft, they were asked to contact the RPSO Criminal Investigation Division, Detective Shannon Hanks, at 318-473-6727 or RPSO at 318-473-6700.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at 318-443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

