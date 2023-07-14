Georgetown High School granted new building

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, July 14, marked a new start for students and teachers at Georgetown High School.

GHS alumni, school leaders and a Georgetown senior spoke about the groundbreaking ceremony and gave some words of encouragement.

Georgetown saw some of the worst damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. It is why teachers and students were forced to do school in portable buildings.

“Oh, it was great,” said Georgetown Mayor Danny Olden. “Georgetown is the greatest community in the state of Louisiana. Heck, everybody ought to live in Georgetown at least once.”

Now, with the community’s help and the Grant Parish School Board, this new building will be a new beginning for Georgetown High.

“Having everybody come together is just kind of sharing old memories – and hopefully new memories,” said J.R. Lee, a science teacher at GHS. “We’re looking forward to it. It’s been a long day coming, but we’re excited.”

“It’s been a lot of sacrifice in the waiting process, and I am excited that we finally get to see some things happen, and it’s just gonna be a celebration of the hard work of this community,” said Dr. Erin Stokes, superintendent for Grant Parish Schools.

It’s an opportunity for Georgetown High to start over and give back to the community. Community members joined local leaders for the celebration, a big turnout for an update Grant Parish has been waiting for.

“We had so many more people than I realized, we had alumni come back, we have parents of our students here, we have students here celebrating it,” Stokes said. “It’s just a great time.”

The process may have been long, but the number of people at the groundbreaking ceremony proved that process is worth the wait.

“We’ve gone through some challenges with that whole process, but I think it’s been worth it because we’re gonna have an amazing school now,” said Stokes.

