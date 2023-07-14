LSU commits start hashtag to try to land Many High DB

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 13, 2023
SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - It’s no surprise that Many High School’s four-star defensive back Tylen Singleton is one of the most sought after recruits in the state of Louisiana.

After garnering attention from many Power 5 schools, Singleton narrowed his list down to five, including Arkansas, LSU, TCU, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Singleton told News Channel 5 that he plans to announce his verbal commitment in the coming weeks before the start of his senior year at Many.

Current LSU commits and signees are doing their part to try and persuade the two-time state champ to stay in Louisiana. On Twitter, players and fans have started the hashtag #TigersNeedTylen while attaching a photo of Singleton from a visit to Baton Rouge.

According to 247 Sports, Singleton is ranked as the fifth-best player in Louisiana for the Class of 2024.

