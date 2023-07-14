LSU lands Arizona outfielder through transfer portal

Arizona's Mac Bingham bats during an NCAA baseball game against Canisius on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(Doug Murray | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers have added another player through the NCAA Transfer Portal in Arizona outfielder Mac Bingham. Bingham made the announcement via Instagram.

Last season, Bingham hit .360 with 10 home runs, 51 RBI and 91 hits for the Wildcats. He was named to the PAC-12 All-Conference team last season after starting all 58 games for Arizona.

During his four-year career at Arizona Bingham hit .318 with 214 hits, 41 doubles, 10 triples, 18 home runs, and 138 RBI.

He played for Jay Johnson from 2020-2021 before Johnson came to LSU.

